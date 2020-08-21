Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.30. 1,142,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,461. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.39 and a 200 day moving average of $197.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

