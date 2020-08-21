Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

Visa stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,092. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.50. The stock has a market cap of $386.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

