Okabena Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 24.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 43.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 15,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.19, for a total transaction of $7,271,081.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,636.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,661 shares of company stock valued at $113,838,824 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $13.37 on Thursday, hitting $497.90. 5,124,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,818,243. The company has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.