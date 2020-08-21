Okabena Investment Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $301.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

