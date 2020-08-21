Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,254,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,547,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.11. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $747.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,182. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

