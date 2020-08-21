Okabena Investment Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,194,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,095,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.