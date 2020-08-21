Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $7.51 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,842. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $312.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.