Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $731,000 in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. CX Institutional grew its stake in Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.19.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,598. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

