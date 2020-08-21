Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 560.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,557,000 after acquiring an additional 918,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,854. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

