Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases 33,705 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares during the quarter. InterContinental Hotels Group accounts for 2.4% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after purchasing an additional 274,106 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,680.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 349,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE IHG traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.99. 172,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

