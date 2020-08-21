Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 18,576 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.76. 15,351,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,252,777. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

