Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 834 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $304,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $16.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $478.48. 2,479,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,373. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $479.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.73 and a 200 day moving average of $379.13. The firm has a market cap of $222.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

