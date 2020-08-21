Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 41,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Danaher by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,091,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Danaher by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in Danaher by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 5,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.66. 1,001,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.59 and its 200-day moving average is $165.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $209.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

