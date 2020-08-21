Omix (OMX) Price Hits $0.0027

Omix (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 132.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Omix token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Omix has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $52.00 worth of Omix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omix has traded up 222.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.96 or 0.05359142 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Omix Profile

Omix (OMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Omix’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Omix is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Omix is omix.io . Omix’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

Buying and Selling Omix

Omix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

