Ondori (RSTR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Ondori has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. Ondori has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $3.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ondori alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00860615 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1,335.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00295019 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.05 or 0.01896704 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000674 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000188 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ondori is rstr.io . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.