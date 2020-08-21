OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 2,570 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $339.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

