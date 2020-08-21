OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 76,651 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 483.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,651 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.8% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,636,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,786,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

