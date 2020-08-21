OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.40 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

QCOM stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.66. 7,194,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,756,690. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

