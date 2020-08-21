OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 42,412 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,056,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

