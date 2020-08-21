OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.72. 2,255,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,380. The stock has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $133.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.