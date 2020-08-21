Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,974,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,160,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

