Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 57.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Oracle by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 608,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,823,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

