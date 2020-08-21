Ormeus Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, C-CEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 76% against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $664,216.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.01744657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00191760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00149770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Coinbe, Mercatox, Bibox, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

