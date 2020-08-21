Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Orthopediatrics stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $574,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 2,380.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 216.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 133.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

