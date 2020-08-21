Overstock.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 27,686 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average daily volume of 12,037 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of OSTK traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $121.09. 5,024,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $107,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $109,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $830,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Overstock.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

