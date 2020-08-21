Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 15.4% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.22. 5,065,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,215,785. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

