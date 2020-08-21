Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 2,862 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

