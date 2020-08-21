Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 19,709 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $126,278,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $121,840,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $106,956,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.63. 70,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

