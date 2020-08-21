Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 2,549 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,092. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.47 and its 200-day moving average is $186.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $386.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

