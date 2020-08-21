Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 3,450 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 29,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter.

FENY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 11,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $17.07.

