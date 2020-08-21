Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 584 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $31,743,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.57. 8,913,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,206,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

