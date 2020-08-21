Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $137.48. 2,279,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,200. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

