Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,896. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $209.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

