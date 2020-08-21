Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $267.25. The company had a trading volume of 676,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,671,292. The company has a market cap of $748.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,933. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Guggenheim upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

