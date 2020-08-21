Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $422.11. 922,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,122. The firm has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $423.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

