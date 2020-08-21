Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Fortive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 7,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 123,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 1,402,827 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $101,045,628.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,885,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,937,225 shares of company stock worth $277,761,071. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $80.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

