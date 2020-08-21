Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.64 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 69,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 98,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,870. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

