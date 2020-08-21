Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after buying an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.03.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.58. 4,286,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,022. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $162.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

