Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,552,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873,136. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

