Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607,422 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,038. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.