Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $282.11. 907,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,106. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $289.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.13 and a 200 day moving average of $251.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

