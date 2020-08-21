Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 2,436 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after buying an additional 3,117,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,878,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,942,000 after purchasing an additional 723,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,331,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,071,000 after purchasing an additional 683,483 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.99. 685,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $105.76. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

