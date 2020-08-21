Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 54 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.02. 69,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $18,833,028.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 652,262 shares of company stock worth $206,708,469. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

