Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 5,660 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.4% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,318,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,355,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

