Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.99. 4,687,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,893,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

