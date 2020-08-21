Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.22.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.97. 21,424,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,677,963. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

