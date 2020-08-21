Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,518,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

