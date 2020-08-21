Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after buying an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after buying an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after buying an additional 702,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.82. 2,498,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,842. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $312.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

