Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,330,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,471,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,662,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,525.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 146,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 144,714 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,484.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 111,795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 613,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,010. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

