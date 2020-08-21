Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 14,477 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

JHMM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,554. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37.

